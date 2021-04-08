CCSD parents hold demonstration, calling on district to put kids first

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) parents are banding together to make sure their kids succeed. They feel their voices have been ignored during the pandemic, and now, they’re calling on the district to make some changes and put their kids first.

The group is rallying outside of the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, hoping to improve what they refer to as a “failing public education system.”

A few months ago, the same groups held another demonstration. They include Community Schools Initiative, Power2Parent, Nevada School Coalition and Break Up CCSD. They claim the district has ignored parents’ concerns through the pandemic, so today, they’re asking CCSD leaders to put students first and focus on the kids, not the system.

The event is happening about an hour before the CCSD Regular Board Meeting starts at 5 p.m.