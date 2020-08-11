CCSD parents Facebook group finds popularity with families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many parents have questions as they try to navigate through all the school changes. Good news, though, there is a popular Facebook group that was created by parents for parents to provide some answers.

8 News Now took a look at how the digital resource is aiding with the new normal.

“There’s been some great things posted on there,” said Clark County School District parent Alicia Smith.

Smith stays active with her son’s education.

“I consider myself an involved parent, so I like to stay up on what’s going on,” she explained.

One place Smith finds answers to questions is the Facebook group “CCSD Parents,” a social media page with more than 12,000 members and growing.

“It’s just a good resource for parents to reach out to one another and keep everyone abreast of what’s going on,” she said.

Rebecca Garcia, group administrator and president of Nevada PTA, says they started it two years ago in response to budget cuts. Now, they’re focusing on families sharing ideas and getting information about the district.

Three mothers, including Garcia, spend countless hours monitoring the page.

“Having a place where you can go and ask other parents a question and get information, we’re really seeing how many people in the community appreciate that,” said Garcia.

Along with members posts, the administrators also arrange virtual tutorials, as well as Q&A Facebook live events. Previous virtual meetings featured Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, CCSD educators and learning specialists.

“We have magnet and CTA principals this Wednesday, and then on Thursday, we anticipate having a back-to-school chat with elementary principals,” said Garcia.

They’re communicating with the community as details evolve each day.

“We try to fill that gap.”

Garcia recommends parents find information specific to schools via their website. She also encourages families to look at schools’ social media platforms because sometimes, they’re more up-to-date.

Another resource is connectingkidsnv.org. It’s a website to help get students devices and internet access. The site just launched, and a family resource center will be live starting tomorrow morning.