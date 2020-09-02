CCSD parents discuss distance learning challenges, suggest changes at virtual meeting with Jara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents are pushing for progress as the Clark County School District continues to push through the second week of full-time distance learning.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara responded to parents’ requests at a virtual Q&A meeting Tuesday night.

“Sometimes it’s unclear for us as parents,” said CCSD Parent Rebecca Garcia.

Garcia has three children in CCSD schools. One major issue for her and many others is balancing the differences among her kids’ instruction and lunch routines.

“Processes, policies, schedules are all completely different based on which school your child attends,” Garcia said. “Parents are asking for standardization.”

There are also anxieties over excessive screen time. Some parents say they want to see more worksheets.

“Obviously, we have some work to do,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara in response to some of the concerns.

Dr. Jara said his main message for parents tonight is to remember that principals are flexible, so parents should feel free to give them a call.

“We all want the best for our kids given the times that we’re facing, but I can’t just make a guarantee, but I think there’s ways that we can work; our principals want to work as well with our parents,” Dr. Jara said.

Another issue brought up for parents and teachers, alike is paying for internet overages from all of the electronics use time the kids are using at home. Indian Springs K-12 teacher Alexis Salt says this needs to be resolved now.

“What we’re afraid of as teachers is that this is going to cause families to start rationing their children’s education,” Salt said.

Dr. Jara understood and pledged to do what he could.

“I can’t promise anything. But I’m going to have a conversation with COX to see where that is,” Dr. Jara said. “So, no promises, but I will look into that.”

Parents also asked when students could possibly get back to the in-person classroom setting.

According to Dr. Jara, CCSD is continuing to monitor COVID-19 cases, and positivity rates in Clark County and bring that data to the school board every 30 days. Jara says he anticipates virtual learning will continue for the foreseeable future.