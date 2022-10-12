LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Centennial High School principal was removed from his position, and parents who spoke to 8 News Now said the Clark County School District would not tell them the reason behind it.

In early October, Keith Wipperman, who had been a principal at multiple schools across the Las Vegas Valley, was removed from his position. Students told 8 News Now he was escorted off campus one day with no explanation given to them.

Parents and students said CCSD has left them in the dark about their principal’s employment nearly two weeks later.

A Change.org petition opposing Wipperman’s removal had been started by a CCSD school aide and had over 2,250 signatures as of Wednesday night.

“We should be finding out how to clone him and put him as a principal in every single one of these schools,” Centennial High School Parent Matt Schriever said. “I’ve seen him at banquets and award ceremonies that he has no need to be at, but he’s there because he enjoys these kids and he wants to see them thrive.”

“Pretty much every lunch I’ve been to, I’ve seen him around, talking to students and having fun, and now without that, it just feels different,” Schriever’s son and Centennial High School Student Mason added.

Parents said an email or a message about Wipperman’s departure was never delivered by the high school or school district. A source within the district sent 8 News Now a screenshot of an email sent to Centennial High School staff on October 5, that read, “We would like to inform you that Mr. Keith Wipperman has been assigned to other duties.”

“The rumors have been very disparaging, and as you can imagine, damaging to him personally, as well as his family,” said Alicia Hickman. “The lack of response, the length of time it’s taken and the fact that CCSD is allowing the rumors to continue brewing, it leaves one to question.”

Despite their best efforts to get answers from other administrators and school district personnel, parents said no one has returned their questions.

“I have fear there will be a decision made without any input or without it even being warranted, and then it will be too late. We will have no recourse or anything at that point,” Charlene Johnson said about the possibility that Wipperman would return.

After weeks of attempts, a CCSD communication specialist responded to an 8 News Now request for comment with the statement: “It’s a personnel matter. We are unable to comment at this time.” Further, when 8 News Now asked CCSD Trustee Katie Williams, who represents Centennial High School, about the departure, she said via a statement: “We encourage parents to wait until all of the information comes out from whatever investigation is going on.”

The CCSD representative confirms only that Wipperman was not arrested. 8 News Now’s research did not reveal any current criminal history in the Las Vegas Valley for him.

Additionally, Wipperman did not respond to 8 News Now’s phone calls and voicemails requesting a comment, as of Wednesday evening.

Parents hope to receive more information from CCSD trustees and officials about Wipperman’s employment with the district during Thursday evening’s school board meeting, though the topic is not on the agenda. They said they plan to ask for answers during open comment.