CCSD parent shares hybrid schedule struggles, asks district for support

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As thousands of CCSD families prepare for the transition back to campus, one parent spoke with 8 News Now about the array of issues that come with hybrid learning schedules.

CCSD student Ashtyn Solorio is ready to be done with distance learning and back on campus.

“It’s hard,” she told 8 News Now of learning virtually. “I don’t like it.”

She can’t wait to go back to learning in person part time, but her mom Danielle Willard said the new hybrid schedule comes with a lot of other problems.

Ashtyn Solorio — sixth grader

The sixth grader is in “Cohort B,” meaning she’ll get out of class at Sig Rogich Middle School around noon on Thursday and Friday.

Since her parents work full time, she has no choice but to walk two miles home alone.

“We are just about .1 miles shy of being able to be offered transportation,” Willard explained. “These are irregular hours.”

“Now she is required to cross two major roads just to get to and from school,” Willard added of her daughter. “And you get that one parent or one driver that is in a rush and it’s catastrophic. It’s terrifying.”

Willard told 8 News Now her family is one of many faced with this same situation, so she’s asking CCSD leaders to step up and offer more support.

“What is safe for our students?” Willard asked. “This is something, we’ve seen it every year, there are always accidents.”

She wants Ashtyn and many others across the valley to safely get back to the school they have so desperately missed.

“The burden shouldn’t be on us or the kids,” Willard concluded. “And that’s where it’s going.”

Willard and her daughter asked Southern Nevada drivers to be aware of children walking home, as school zones return around the valley.