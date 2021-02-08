CCSD parent, employee hybrid learning surveys yield similar results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least 59.7% of staff members and 56.4% of parents prefer to work on or send their children back to school campuses, according to recent Clark County School District surveys.

This comes on the cusp of the March 1 return of Pre-K through third grade students to school buildings.

“Our students only have one shot at education and face-to-face instruction is crucial in providing our students with a bit of normalcy as we continue to provide them with a high-level of education,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara in a news release. “The District also understands that not all parents are ready to have their children return to school buildings, so we are proud to provide choice for our families with a full-time distance education model.”

The remaining 40.3% of staff members and 43.6% of parents said they would prefer not to work on or send their children back to campuses.

According to the district, almost three-quarters of parents of the returning age groups completed the hybrid learning questionnaire.

Schools will share their campus-specific plans with parents and employees beforehand for both hybrid learning and full-time distance learning.

CCSD says while it will work on transitioning additional grade levels to hybrid learning during the second semester, there is no set timeline.