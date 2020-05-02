CCSD outlines Phase One of reopening in message to teachers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District outlined its plan for Phase One of reopening in a message to teachers this evening.

“The Phase I Reopening plan focuses on protecting the health and safety of our employees and students,” the message reads, “while slowly completing the tasks required for the long-term operation of our buildings.”

When the plan is implemented, the district may ask more employees to report to physical worksites to prepare for the resumption of operations.

Employees will be allowed to continue telecommuting during this phase “where it is possible, feasible and aligned to business operations.”

According to the plan, employees who aren’t authorized for telecommuting may ask to use available paid leave where appropriate or request unpaid leave in accordance with CCSD regulations.

The district formulated guidelines for five to seven days before Phase 1 reopening, one to three days before reopening and the first day of return for employees.

You may read the full plan in the file below.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said all Nevada schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. During a press conference, Jhone Ebert, state Superintendent of public instruction, said:

“We will work together to support our students through the end of this school year, and then we can begin planning for a smooth transition back to our classrooms when the time comes.”