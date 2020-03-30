CCSD orders 46,000 Google Chromebooks so students can use them during time of distance learning

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 24: The new Google Nexus 7 tablet, made by Asus is displayed during a Google special event at Dogpatch Studios on July 24, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Google announced a new Asus Nexus 7 tablet and the Chromecast SDK. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has been working to fix the issues surrounding distance learning ever since school campuses closed on March 16 due to the social distancing mandate to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Right now, one of the biggest dilemmas students learning while at home are facing is not every student has access to the internet of computer devices. This is challenging for some students because CCSD has been sharing educational resources online since the beginning of the school closures on March 16.

On March 23, when CCSD began successfully implementing its distance learning strategies, and its continued plans to deploy devices to students. A soft launch of the plan occurred on Friday, March 27. Spring Valley High School was utilized to identify and resolve potential logistical issues.

CCSD said, while high school seniors have been identified as a priority population, the District has plans to reach all students in need of a device.

The priority right now is the distribution of Google Chromebooks as CCSD has the capacity to apply filtering, theft recovery and monitoring, and application support. The District says it has ordered 46,000 additional Chromebooks by reallocating federal funds to support families in need and is also in the process of utilizing its current Chromebook inventory that is already available in schools.

Schools will notify parents directly when distribution events are happening at their sites. A detailed logistical guide has been issued to principals to ensure distribution is successful and follows standards of health and safety to address COVID-19.

Additionally, CCSD has worked with telecommunication partners to address the connectivity divide, but this still leaves as many as 72,000 children in the Clark County School District without the tools necessary for their continued learning.

Organizations or individuals interested in helping CCSD to acquire and deploy devices and connectivity to students can support the CCSD Technology Fund created in collaboration with the Public Education Foundation (PEF).