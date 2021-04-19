CCSD opens registration for 2021-22 school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families can now begin registering their children for the Clark County School District’s (CCSD) 2021-22 school year.

Students will return to full-time in-person instruction at all schools next year, the district noted in a press release Monday, but will have the option to opt-in for distance education.

The deadline to opt-in for full-time distance learning is May 21, 2021. The school district says this deadline will allow schools enough time to plan staffing for the upcoming year. Late requests for full-time distance education will be based on available space at each school.

The 2021-22 school year is scheduled to begin on Aug. 9, 2021.

Online 💙 registration for CCSD students for the 2021-22 school year is now open.



Families new to CCSD may begin their registration at https://t.co/o6bBUEmBDl.



Families with currently enrolled students can complete registration using Parent Portal (https://t.co/TZxrTl3EfX). pic.twitter.com/efccwkSaZZ — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) April 19, 2021

ONLINE REGISTRATION PROCESS

Families new to CCSD may begin their registration process online at register.ccsd.net.

Families with currently enrolled students can complete registration using Parent Portal via Infinite Campus at campusportal.ccsd.net. Those who already have an Infinite Campus account will see an announcement through the Parent Portal and a link connecting them to the 2021-22 registration page, the district says.

Families should note that they are able to access Distance Education resources and CCSD K–12 Student Code of Conduct on Infinite Campus. Families with multiple children will also see an option in certain areas to copy the responses from one child to the next, speeding up the process.

To find out which school a student is zoned for, parents/guardians may visit http://dzg.ccsd.net/.

For details regarding registration requirements, parents/guardians may visit register.ccsd.net.

DISTANCE EDUCATION

Before opting in to full-distance education, parents and guardians are being asked to carefully review the distance education information provided during the registration process. Review online by clicking here.

Students opting in to full-time distance education will be expected to meet the following expectations, according to CCSD:

Students will be required to attend and have their cameras on for the full duration of real-time sessions during the school’s instructional day. Students may use the blurred background function. Kindergarten – 2nd grade will have a minimum of 60-90 minutes of real-time sessions daily. 3rd – 5th grade will have a minimum of 90-120 minutes of real-time sessions daily. Middle and High School will have a minimum of 60-90 minutes of real-time sessions per week per course.



Full-time distance education elementary students must have an adult at home readily available to support their learning.

Students will be required to attend school face-to-face for designated activities and assessments. District transportation will not be provided for these activities.

All full-time distance education requests are subject to approval by the school principal.

Parents/guardians are asked to consider the following information when selecting full-time distance education: