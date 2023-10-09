Grant funds will help two schools add new Magnet programs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has announced it is accepting applications for students interested in attending one of the District’s magnet schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

The application window will remain open until Jan. 9, 2024.

Any student currently residing or planning to reside in Clark County may submit an application to attend a Magnet School of their choice. There will be a lottery conducted for any program when there are more qualifying students than available seats.

CCSD Magnet programs offer learning opportunities related to various themes. Students from across the District can apply to any Magnet program, however, transportation is only provided to students living within the designated transportation boundary for the program.

“The purpose of Magnet programs are to improve student achievement, promote diversity, and create an awareness of career opportunities relative to the fields of study in which students may be interested,” a release from the District said.

Information about application criteria can be found at this link.

The District has also received $15 million dollars from the Magnet Schools Assistance Program to open two full-school Magnet programs at Carroll M. Johnston Middle School and Lyal Burkholder Middle School.

“Having grown Magnet programs to 42 schools since 1994, it’s a testament to the strength of our choice options to receive this $15 million grant from MSAP,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.

The grant will allow each school to offer a rigorous, STEM-infused curriculum to students in grades 6 through 8, focusing on the environment, using experiential and project-based learning through its revolutionary STEMvironment Project.

“CCSD continues to lead the state in school choice options, and this award enables us to grow our STEM offerings to more middle schools so our students and their families can choose the future they want and pursue their dreams with us in CCSD.”