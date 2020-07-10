CCSD opening four schools for COVID-19 testing events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is helping with COVID-19 testing now. Four schools in East Las Vegas plan to welcome patients this month who want a nasal swab.

Eddie Ramos is one of many who visited Cortney Junior High School, a place allowing him and others to get a test.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Ramos. “It doesn’t really hurt, and it’s very essential because we can stop the spread doing it this way.”

He wants to lead by example, following concerns about the virus impacting the Hispanic community right now.

“A lot of people don’t really think it affects them,” Ramos said.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said as of yesterday, Clark County has 20,622 positive coronavirus cases, “and more than one-quarter of those, 5,883 cases, were Latino cases.”

To address the matter, four new testing events will take place this month in East Las Vegas at Clark County Middle Schools. It’s a partnership among community leaders to raise awareness and offer accessibility.

“We are a huge part of the community,” said Linda Cavazos, CCSD trustee. “These children, these families, they attend school, our schools. These are people that are, they’re a part of the larger school community.”

No appointment is required, but testing is limited. It’s a first-come, first-served basis.

“Four hundred testing kits will be available on each day of testing,” said Gibson.

The events continue the “Esta en Tus Manos” effort, a campaign launched last week to share resources among the Hispanic community.

“The reality is, we’re all in this foxhole together right now,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “This is no time to have silos where the School District does one thing, and the County does another thing. Let’s work together.”

They’re working together to ensure all have access to testing.

No appointment is needed at the testing events, and no one will ask about a patient’s citizenship status.

For information on testing sites throughout our region, click here.

The CCSD schools participating include: