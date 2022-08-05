LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and other CCSD officials will be at Matt Kelly Elementary School Friday afternoon to announce a new education initiative.

The new district-wide initiative aims to provide unlimited virtual tutoring and academic support to roughly 300,000 students.

The initiative is part of a partnership with Paper, which helps provide one-on-one instructional support in several different subject areas. Paper’s goal is to provide equitable access to academic support with a staff of trained tutors.

The service will be free to all CCSD students and families, as the district is funding the partnership using ESSER funds.

The announcement will be made at 1 p.m. at the school.

Classes for the 2022-2023 school year are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 8.