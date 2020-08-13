CCSD offers more info about distance learning, new platform

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many questions remain about distance education for Clark County School District students. It ranges from scheduling to the new classroom software all will use.

“Definitely have some anxiety around it,” said Amy Domingo, a CCSD parent.

There’s quite a bit of apprehension from parents about distance education.

“I have no idea what’s going on, and school is in a week,” said Vanessa St. Pierre, a mother of two boys.

The countdown to school starting again remains stressful.

“I still have not received class schedules, teacher assignments,” St. Pierre revealed.

But some schools did share details this week. Schedules vary, but all include wellness checks, group instruction, independent work time and virtual office hours.

District leaders added real-time learning minutes for grade levels, despite doubts by parents.

“Quite frankly, I’m more concerned that there isn’t enough school for them to do to actually have a full learning day,” said Domingo.

All learning will happen on “Canvas,” an online classroom software allowing teachers to post assignments, schedules, discussions and even link Google Classroom.

“I wasn’t even aware of Canvas,” said St. Pierre.

There are tutorials available about the platform, and parents can register for an observer account.

“Where they may check student grades, view due dates for assignments, read instructions for assignments, calendars for the assignments or communicate with the teachers, as well,” explained Dr. Karla Loria, CCSD chief academic officer.

The program meant to help families keep up with their child’s education.

“I am encouraged that it is a one platform to access everything,” said Domingo.

District leaders say paper correspondence will be available, just like in the spring, for students without internet access or devices. However, getting technology resources to families remains a priority.

Educators are required to check in with students daily. The district plans to do outreach not only virtually, but in-person.