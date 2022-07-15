LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District’s Food Service will begin providing free drive-thru food distribution sites starting next week.

The sites will be offered from July 20 through Aug. 5 and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Three days’ worth of meals will be provided each Friday while the sites are open so that children will have weekend meals. Children aged two to 18 will be eligible for the free school meals, and parents and guardians will be able to pick up meals for their children.

The sites listed below will be open to all families:

Basic Academy of International Studies, 400 Palo Verde Drive

Centennial High School, 10200 Centennial Parkway

Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road

Cimarron-Memorial High School, 2301 N. Tenaya Way

Ed W. Clark High School, 4291 W. Pennwood Ave.

Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, 3100 E. Patrick Lane

Desert Pines High School, 3800 Harris Ave.

Las Vegas High School, 6500 E. Sahara Ave.

Mojave High School, 5302 Goldfield St.

Shadow Ridge High School, 5050 Brent Lane

Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Road

Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave.

Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive

Valley High School, 2839 S. Burnham Ave.

West Career and Technical Academy, 11945 W. Charleston Blvd.

Western High School 4601 W. Bonanza Road

West Prep High School, 2050 W. Saphire Stone Ave.

For more information on daily menus, visit this link. The 2022-23 school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 8 for CCSD.