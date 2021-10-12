CCSD observing National School Lunch Week, expanding free meal program to all student through 2024-25 year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During National School Lunch Week from Oct. 11-15 CCSD expects to provide more than a million free breakfast, lunch, and supper meals to students.

The NSLW theme this year is “Wild About School Lunch,” designed to show parents, students, and school officials the benefits of eating school lunch.

CCSD is also expanding the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) district-wide, allowing CCSD to offer meals at no charge to all students through the 2024-25 school year.

“Access to nutritious meals is vital to student success in the classroom,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said.

National School Lunch Week (NSLW) was created in 1962 to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch for students inside and outside of the classroom.

“Providing free meals to all students district-wide is another step toward ensuring equity so that students can focus on learning and not where their next meal will come from,” Dr. Jara added.

CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. Up until this point, more than 290 CCSD schools took part in CEP.

As of June 30, 75% of CCSD students qualified for free or reduced-price meals. This is an increase of 6.3% compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

Studies show participation in school lunch reduces food insecurity, obesity rates, and poor health.

