LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two new positions on the Clark County School Board were filled this week, giving local governments a bigger voice — but not the power of a vote.

The City of Henderson appointed Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan, and the City of North Las Vegas named Councilman Isaac Barron to the positions created in the spring by Assembly Bill 175.

The City of Las Vegas appointed former charter school leader Adam Johnson on Oct. 4. The last remaining seat will be appointed by the Clark County Commission, expected on Nov. 7.

Esparza-Stoffgren is a former teacher and former principal at Valley High School. She currently serves as president of the Leadership Institute of Nevada.

“As a former teacher and school administrator, Ramona is a respected community leader, and she will be an excellent voice for the interests of our community. We are proud of our Henderson schools and will continue to seek ways to support our educators, students and families,” Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said.

Barron is a history teacher at Rancho High School.

Johnson was executive director of Democracy Prep Public Schools from 2017 to 2022, and is currently senior director for the western region for the College Board, which oversees SAT testing and Advanced Placement programs.

The terms for non-voting members begin on Jan. 2 and are for four years.