CCSD music teacher arrested for alleged unlawful contact with a minor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District music teacher has been arrested for an incident involving a minor.

CCSD Police obtained a warrant on March 12, 2020, for the arrest of 37-year-old Jason Eric Markel on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor. Police said Markel turned himself in on April 9, 2020.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at B. Mahlon Brown Academy of International Studies. At this time, police have not released any details about Markel’s alleged unlawful contact with the minor, but Markel has been assigned to home since January 2020, per the negotiated terms with his bargaining unit.

Markel had been working as a music teacher at Brown Academy since 2019. He has been employed by CCSD since August 2018.