CCSD members prepare to go back to school with negative COVID test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People have been taking advantage of the zero wait times at the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino testing site, as many got tested Monday evening in hopes that they will have their results back by Wednesday morning.

“I was feeling a little ill, but I wanted to keep it safe,” said 17-year-old student Toshiana Clay.

Clay told 8 News Now she was not taking any chances as she gets ready to go back to school on Wednesday.

“This is too much going on, it’s a lot of kids in a small place,” Clay said.

Clay was among the 2,000 people to receive a COVID-19 test at Fiesta Henderson.

The Clark County School District announced a five-day pause last week, beginning on Friday, to help alleviate some of the stress caused by rapidly increasing cases of COVID and related staffing issues.

“I’ve gotten a lot of sleep, so I really appreciated the rest,” said teacher Tish Lance, who had just finished getting tested for COVID.

Parent Bryce Jones is eager to get his son back to school, but only with a negative COVID test.

“We don’t want to send him back and have him risk infecting any other students or teachers,” said Jones.

Jones told 8 News Now’s Victoria Saha that while he wished the school district did not go on a pause, he feels it was a safe decision.

“I would rather have everyone get better as much as possible, have less disease in the schools, so when they go back, they have less disruptions with teachers,” he said.

Those who got their COVID-19 test at the Fiesta Henderson location are expected to get their results back within three days.

The testing site at Fiesta Station is open Saturday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are required, and it is important to remember to bring the confirmation voucher that is sent to you once you confirm your appointment.