CCSD: Member of Tartan Elementary School is ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District says a member of the John Tartan Elementary School family is a “presumptive positive” case for coronavirus. The CDC will need to confirm if the case is indeed positive.

SNHD is working with CCSD to identify if the case had any close contact with others.

The message below was shared with parents on Sunday via ParentLink at John Tartan Elementary School.

The Clark County School District has learned that a member of the John Tartan Elementary School family is a presumptive positive for coronavirus.

We are working with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to identify anyone with close contact to the person while following federal privacy laws. Those in close contact with the patient will be contacted by SNHD.

Deep cleaning of the campus has already begun and the campus, like all Clark County School District schools, will remain closed through at least April 13, 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including: