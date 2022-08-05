LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As CCSD schools prepare to begin classes again Aug. 8, the CCSD Food Service Department reminds parents and guardians that free and reduced healthy meals can be made available for students.

The National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted meal program, operates in the Clark County School District. CCSD will also provide free school meals to all students as part of its participation in the Community Eligibility Provision of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.

For more information about the meal program, visit this link.