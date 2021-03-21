CCSD makes final preparations as students in grades 6, 9 and 12 return to classrooms Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More Clark County School District students are returning to buildings Monday for classes in-person. This comes after prekindergarten to third grade students went back earlier this month.

The district anticipates about 27,000 students in grades six, nine and 12 starting hybrid learning Monday. It is a big day following more than a year of distance education for secondary school students.

“I’m so excited to be going back,” student Macy Beck said. “”Honestly like an answer to my prayers.”

Beck welcomes taking classes in-person again at Sierra Vista High School.

Macy Beck: “Having conversations with students my age, it is exciting but I also just don’t know what it’s going to be like and it’s a little bit nerve-wracking.”

Cristen Drummond: “What’s so nerve-wracking about it?”

Macy Beck: “Going back to normal just seems not right in a way but at the same time it’s something that I’ve wanted so bad.”

The senior and student body president expects an adjustment. So, to ease those returning she and the student council decorated parts of the school.

“We have like four different hallways that we deck out in the theme to have the students get excited about coming back,” Beck said.

All buildings are making various preparations before Monday. That includes positioning desks for social distancing.

“Our custodians are phenomenal, and they actually set up our classrooms for us,” said teacher Billy Hemberger.

Hemberger teaches at Spring Valley High School. He says the big concern starting Monday is the hybrid schedule.

Students take two classes in-person than finish the school day remotely online. The morning courses are now an hour and 45 minutes.

“There’s no way to prepare other than for me, I’m just going to kind of do it and learn as I go,” Hemberger said.

“I’d be lying if I said it made sense to me because it doesn’t,” Beck said of the hybrid schedule.

But for Beck it beats the alternative of continuing full-time distance education.

“If this is what we have to work with than we’ll work with it,” she said.

The district gave students a choice of returning to campuses or not — and split them among three cohorts.

Cohort A goes to class in-person on Monday and Tuesday and attends their courses remotely online Wednesday through Friday

Cohort B has class online Monday through Wednesday and goes to campus Thursday and Friday

Cohort C is full-time distance education

On April 6, the rest of the grade levels will go back in buildings.

Elementary schools will transition from hybrid learning to classes in-person five days a week.