CCSD magnet school registration underway for next year, virtual workshops taking place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications for Clark County School District magnet schools are now open and the district is not letting the pandemic stop them from connecting with potential students.

There are 40 magnet schools across the school district. The specialized programs range from kindergarten to high school and focus on areas such as the arts, world studies, and STEM.

Normally this time of year, magnet schools would be hosting shadow days and interactive events but due to the pandemic these experiences will be virtual.

Parents can take part in the Magnet 101 workshop from 10 – 11 a.m. and 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. It’s an opportunity to learn about the application process, admission requirements, and transportation policies. You do need to RSVP at this link.

Gia Moore, the director of college and career readiness and school choice, says CCSD plans to continue hosting the virtual events in the long run, along with in-person events.

“The pandemic has posed a challenge in all aspects of our life, but what we try to do with our magnet schools is leverage the situation to be creative, and to look at ways that we can create activities and opportunities for our families.”

If you miss Tuesday’s workshop, there will be three others, including one in Spanish. All the workshops are from 10 – 11 a.m. and 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20

Oct. 29

Nov. 12

Dec. 1

There are two virtual “Choice Fairs” scheduled as well:

Fall Choice Fair is Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Winter Choice Fair is Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Families can speak directly to magnet school students an staff at those events. A student can pick as many as three magnet schools in their online application. The deadline for applications is Jan. 5, 2021.