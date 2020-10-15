CCSD magnet school applications now open for 2021-22 school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for CCSD magnet schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

Kenny Guinn STEM Academy in the southwest valley is looking for 160 sixth graders, who are passionate about math and science, to join their magnet program.

Ruth Kryk is one of the magnet coordinators. She says these courses do challenge the students, incoming sixth graders will take eighth grade math courses.

“It really gives them passion about what they’re studying, it gets them emotionally involved, and they’re excited about it,” Kryk said. “They’re starting with prealgebra. So, when a parent says ‘my kid cannot get enough math and science’ we’re going to provide them that rigorous curriculum.”

There are 40 magnet schools in the district, with specializations in the arts, world studies, and math and science.

Due to the pandemic, CCSD will do 3D virtual tours of the schools, as well as virtual magnet fairs, where families can ask questions and get to know the school.

“From the comfort of your own home you’ll really get to experience what the layout of the school is, get to experience what our learning environments look like, our labs,” said Gia Moore, director of college and career readiness and school choice.

A student can pick up to three schools and rank them on the online application, which only takes a few minutes. if a student is considering a magnet school, coordinators say it is important to find a subject that they’re passionate about.

“It really is where you feel that you’re going to thrive and you’re going to be happy and you’re going to get the most out of your school experience,” Moore said.

The deadline to fill out a magnet school application is January 5, 2021.

If you are interested in attending one of the upcoming virtual events or want to apply, CLICK HERE.