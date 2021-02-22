CCSD lower elementary teachers return to campus, prepare for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are just one week away from some Clark County School District (CCSD) students returning to the classroom for hybrid learning. Elementary schools welcomed educators back on campus Monday as a step in the transition plan.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming,” said Michelle Zamora, librarian at Garehime Elementary School. “There’s a lot we have to kind of clean up and get ready for.”

Most Pre-Kindergarten through third grade teachers reported to Garehime. They are back in classrooms to prepare for students starting hybrid learning next week.

Welcome Back! Clark County School District staff and educators at Garehime Elementary School in the northwest valley return to campus Monday. They’re preparing for the return of prekindergarten to third grade students on March 1 for hybrid learning #8NN pic.twitter.com/8YWI6Ba6xz — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) February 22, 2021

“It’s been a very interesting day. People stepping foot on campus, some for their first time,” shared Garehime Principal Ryan Lewis. “I’ve had some new staff, again, that had never been on campus, ever.”

He calls the task exciting but daunting.

“It’s just like starting a first day of school all over again,” said Lewis.

Zamora unpacked boxes with tripods and headphones, as well. She needs to organize them so teachers can livestream lessons for students at home.

“Making sure that the teachers have all the equipment that they need in their rooms,” she said.

Lewis explained, “Every teacher has at least one group, meaning Cohort A or B, that they’ll be servicing in person. And then, the remainder of their students, they’ll be actually serving in the distance learning capacity at the same time.”

Mrs. Zamora is unpacking cameras, tripods, headphones and cables for teachers. They’ll go into the classrooms to help facilitate lessons with hybrid and distance education #8NN pic.twitter.com/OfNUfRJNzh — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) February 22, 2021

Teachers like Kristen Palmatier continue their final adjustments to ensure students are safe in classrooms.

“Making those final tweaks of how many kids are going to be here, making sure they’re all spaced out,” said the second-grade educator. “…I’ve had my ruler out, measuring everything.”

They are all working together to take precautions before the big day.

There are more than 220 elementary schools. While all follow a district plan, families can expect variations on each campus.

CCSD has a website with information dedicated for only hybrid learning. To access it, click here.