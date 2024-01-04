LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District announced Thursday it will be hosting several job fairs for prospective bus drivers.

According to a release, the job fairs will be held on Jan. 6, Feb. 3, and March 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Arville Bus Yard, located at 4499 Arville Street.

Transportation officials will be on-site to provide additional information and answer questions. CCSD offers paid training and also assists applicants in obtaining the proper license, the release stated.

Training for the position will last two and a half weeks.

The release stated that pay for bus drivers starts at $24.28 an hour. According to the CCSD Transportation website, jobs available include bus driver trainee, bus driver, and special education bus driver.

The website said there are flexible bus driver positions available as well.

The CCSD Transportation website said those who wish to apply should be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, a 10-year DMV driving history, a seven-year work history, three verified references, and have completed and accepted an application.

Those interested in applying can do so here.