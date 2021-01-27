CCSD looking to bring Pre-K through 3rd-grade students back into classrooms on March 1, CCEA says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is looking to bring pre-kindergarten through third-grade students back to school for in-person learning on March 1, according to John Vellardita, the executive director of CCEA.

The CCSD Board of Trustees made the decision a couple of weeks ago, but the date of March 1 is new information. Initially, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said there wasn’t a set timeline for when the new hybrid learning model will take effect.

No other details were released. Refresh this story for updates.

