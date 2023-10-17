LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a data breach nearly two weeks ago, the Clark County School District reports it’s temporarily limited online access for parents and students.

According to messages sent to parents Monday evening, “access to Google Workspace will be temporarily limited to the internal CCSD network. Additionally, “out of an abundance of caution, we have implemented a forced password change for all students to protect their accounts.”

On Oct. 5, CCSD said it became aware of a cybersecurity incident impacting its email, according to one message to parents.

CCSD said there is a team of forensic experts investigating the incident and indicated it was cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation and is “working diligently to identify all individuals whose information was impacted.” CCSD added that the unauthorized party accessed limited personal information for a subset of parents, students, and employees. The message said, since the discovery of the breach, there were no reports related to identity theft.

CCSD said schools will work with students to change their passwords, and students will have access to Canvas and Infinite Campus once the password is reset. However, students will be unable to access Google Workspace, including Gmail and Drive, from outside the CCSD network.

Parents with questions can call 888-566-5512 between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.