CCSD leaders, experts address mental health concerns, student suicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The challenges of this past year have really taken a toll on our kids, especially when it comes to their mental health.

The Clark County School District (CCSD) held a forum with mental health experts, community leaders and local organizations Monday night to address the issue of student suicides.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says 23 students have lost their lives to suicide since March 2020. Nine students died by suicide in the year before that. To address this crisis, experts say it boils down to everyone in the community coming together and getting involved.

Parent Karina Singer says her eighth-grade daughter, Selma, has had a tough time since distance learning began.

“It’s been very difficult for her,” she shared. “She’s just very lonely, she’s very sad. She pretty much just stays in her room all day and doesn’t really do anything.”

Singer says, thankfully, Selma does not have any suicidal thoughts. But suicide among Clark County students is a concern.

Karina and Selma

“Suicide is not a choice,” said Dr. Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber, founder and director of the Columbia Lighthouse Project.

Posner Gerstenhaber and other mental health experts joined CCSD leaders to discuss how to tackle the issue of suicide among students. One way they mentioned is through something known as the “Columbia Protocol,” which is a series of simple, but pointed, questions — all meant to assess someone’s risk of suicide. It also gauges how much support they need.

“The Columbia Protocol is the ultimate see something, say something to help prevent suicide,” Posner Gerstenhaber said.

State leaders agree that having the right tools is key, in order for members of the community to step in and help.

“To be able to detect and intervene when an individual is suffering is really the best way to go,” said Dr. Stephanie Woodard, senior advisor on behavioral health for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

So, is CCSD implementing the Columbia Protocol?

8 News Now asked Jara if the district is working on providing the questions and materials to teachers. This was his response:

“Absolutely. We’re going to start looking at the next steps, is how do we get those out to our schools and not just in our classrooms and our schools, but in our departments.”

One parent who lost his son to suicide was also part of the forum. He stressed the importance of being open with your kids and fostering an environment where they can speak freely about the state of their mental health.

“Make it okay to talk about it,” Mark Orr said. “Mainly, if you’re having one of those suicide days or intentions, you’ve got to say it.”

That is something Singer plans to do.

“I’m definitely going to continue the conversations,” she said.

Advocates are also pushing for more legislative reform when it comes to addressing mental health and suicide among students. That includes more funding for more school counselors.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.