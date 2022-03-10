LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District leaders discussed a recent increase in school violence during a regular school board meeting on Thursday evening.

Solutions and future plans were laid out and discussed, including the need for an increase in school police staffing, an expansion of services through current programs and student discipline.

Robert Diaz is a CCSD parent who tells 8 News Now, he still wants to see more done when it comes to curbing school violence.

“How many times have we seen the school district have these meetings and then we have them again and nothing happens,” said Diaz. “We have all these casinos, we are the entertainment capital, but our children are being left behind basically.”

A $400,000 dollar grant was also approved Thursday to allow police and social workers to organize at-home visits for at-risk students.