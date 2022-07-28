LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a new school year nears Clark County School District leaders are putting together new safety measures.

CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara discussed the safety plan on Thursday, during a news conference.

“The kids will get on campus, then we will lock our doors, then visitors are also going through a single point of entry,” he said.

The new changes come following several violent incidents last school year which included, student fights and staff allegedly being attacked by students.

“I can’t emphasize enough the safety of our students and staff is the utmost priority for me,” Jara added.

This year the school district is piloting an instant alert system allowing staff to be in direct contact with police in case of an emergency.

Cpt. Kristen Buist with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department described the training officer go through to make sure they feel confident in instances similar to last year’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

“Our advance training at Metro takes a hard look at it, we recreate it and ensure we will not have the same failures,” she said.

Another critical part of the district’s school safety plan is the installation of 9 cameras on all school buses, which will have recording capabilities and a “live look-in” monitoring video system for CCSD Transportation Investigators.

Approximately 60% of buses have been upgraded to the new camera systems for the start of the school year.

Full implementation of cameras is expected by the beginning of the second semester.

The upgraded camera systems are being purchased from Safety Vision with approximately $6,000,000 in bond funds, according to CCSD.

The district owns nearly 2,000 buses and operates approximately 1,400 routes and transports approximately 120,000 students daily.

Dr. Jara also encouraged parents to talk to their children about school safety and to check students’ backpacks before going to school each day.