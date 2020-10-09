CCSD leaders discuss distance learning, parents share continued struggles

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District leaders discussed the future of distance learning during a regular, virtual board meeting Thursday, as contention continues over the reopening of classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 News Now spoke with a local parent who shared the struggles her kids have been dealing with while learning from home.

“Their mental health, and they are not around kids,” Sandra Morales told 8 News Now. “It’s like their years when they are younger that’s how they become social.”

She’s one of many who’s ready to see kids back in class, while others said their families are currently thriving.

This is why CCSD Trustees joined Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and other local experts to carefully consider their next moves.

“I think all of us are really scared,” District A Trustee Deanna Wright said during the virtual meeting. “Because the decisions we make we are carrying the weight of peoples’ lives on our shoulders.”

“If not done correctly,” District F Trustee Danielle Ford added. “We could reinfect parts of the country and the world.”

In the regular meeting Thursday, Southern Nevada Health District Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen made a presentation warning of the continued high risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools.

Some, including District C Trustee Linda Young, suggested schools be given autonomy, more specifically an option to make choices regarding specific area needs.

Others referred to a spike in Crisis Response Team referrals, which were at a staggering 258 from July 1 through September 23, 2020, according to the official presentation.

Other mental health struggles were also highlighted, including a lack of school psychologists, which sits at a ratio of one for every 1850 students. This is well above the national average of one to 700.

Tonight, the CCSD Board of Trustees will discuss how distance learning has gone through the first few months of the school year. So far, how have your children liked distance learning?



Vote and share your thoughts below: — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) October 8, 2020

“We heard doctor Leguen say he does not recommend opening schools,” Trustee Wright added, citing issues on each side. “But we know that some kids’ lifeline is school.”

While no concrete decision was made, leaders and experts vowed to continue the conversation, so families across Southern Nevada can keep their kids mentally motivated and healthy.

“If we don’t take care of the kids and the people who take care of the kids,” District G Trustee Linda Cavazos said. “We have nothing.”

“It’s just hard for a younger kid to just stay at the computer all day,” Morales concluded, speaking about her children and distance learning.