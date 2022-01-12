CCSD leader explains the pause and what should happen next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As parents rush to find accommodations CCSD leaders say this pause is a bump in the road that needs to happen. CCSD says its data indicated a change was necessary after 2,300 COVID-19 cases surfaced since the beginning of 2022.

What we need is our family to do and all the community to support is to stay home, stop the spread and pause,” CCSD Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Division Monica Cortez told 8 News Now, speaking for the first time about the pause after the spike raised a red flag. “The pause is for us to catch up. We had an abundance of staff out over the last week and a half. It will give us a chance to ensure that our staff gets healthy and access all vaccination and testing sites to continue fighting this pandemic.”

The five day pause begins Friday and will roll into the MLK holiday on Monday which was already scheduled as an off day.

“Our message is the same to parents, we understand the inconvenience and we apologize,” Cortez said. “We have to think of all of the students and staff safety as the primary decision. For making this adjustment. These are not instructional days lost because they were planned in the calendar in the future, its just being adjusted.”

The school district wants to remind everyone that school will return to normal in-person education on Wednesday. A similar effort Governor Steve Sisolak is pushing to avoid falling back to remote learning. “We are very confident,” Cortez added. “We have these mitigating strategies in place and to be honest if we didn’t have this long holiday break where people were together with one another and traveling we wouldn’t be in this position.”

CCSD is also reminding staff and students to, if needed, use the time to also get tested and vaccinated. And if cases spike again, the district is not ruling out a similar pause happening again.