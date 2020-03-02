CCSD kicks off Nevada Reading Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week, the Clark County School District is celebrating “Nevada Reading Week.” The theme for reading week this year is “saddle up and read.”

Around this time every year, parents and members of the community visit schools to read to students and promote learning through literacy.

Members of 8 News Now will join in on the fun and visit schools throughout this week.

Monday marks the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss. It is also known as “National Read Across America Day,” a day to celebrate and encourage reading.