CCSD: Jara is still employed as superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District says Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is still employed, after being fired by the CCSD School Board of Trustees in late October.

Jara’s last day was to be Dec. 1st, but the Trustees threw out their vote to terminate his contract in mid-November.

Back then Jara responed to the board’s new decision, expressing a desire to find a way to work things through with the board.

“Given the concerns that I have previously expressed, we intend to work with the Board and its legal counsel to determine if there is a pathway that would allow me to continue as Superintendent”

In the brief statement on late Wednesday, CCSD made reference to Jara’s Nov. 19th statement but said nothing more about what’s next for the Superintendent.

On Oct. 28, the trustees voted 4-3 to terminate his contract for convenience, meaning they did not have to give a reason.

Jara who has been the superintendent of CCSD since 2018 was to leave the job on Dec. 1.