CCSD issues survey on classroom concerns for 2020-21 school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What is school going to look like this fall for our kids? That’s what the Clark County School District is trying to determine, and it needs your input.

The survey is key to when our kids will head back to school and what a school day would look like upon returning.

The district wants to know:

The importance of a vaccine to parents when considering sending their children back into the classroom

Importance placed on cleaning in the schools

Importance of limiting the classroom seating

Importance of staggering drop off and pick up times to reduce crowding

Importance of recess and lunch times

The survey asks if parents would prefer either of the following schedules:

Full-time return to the regular school day but delay the start of school until after Labor Day.

Year-round calendar

Blended learning with half-day sessions, in which students would attend in-person either in the morning or the afternoon and then complete assignments via distance learning the other portion of each day

8 News Now surveyed parents on Facebook about if they feel safe about children going back to school this August. Of the 2,000+ respondents, 54% said yes and 46% said no.

The district also wants to know how parents felt about distance learning these past two months and how prepared they feel if their child or children had to go through it again come fall.

The survey will be open through June 1. To participate, click here.