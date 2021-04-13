CCSD issues statement after Gov. Sisolak gives updated guidance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) says students will remain in their “current educational models” through the end of the school year, following updated guidance issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak Tuesday. The governor noted as of May 1, COVID-19 mitigation measure decisions will be transitioned to county school districts and charter sponsors.

The district reiterated its goal to coordinate summer programming and full-time face-to-face instruction, starting August 2021, if families so choose.

CCSD’s full statement reads:

We understand that Governor Steve Sisolak has announced updated guidance. We know how important this is to our community and the economy. With the current school year scheduled to end May 26, 2021, CCSD schools will remain in their current educational models with elementary schools in face-to-face instruction five days a week and middle and high schools continuing with the hybrid instruction model. With the end of the school year approaching, we will remain in our current learning models so as to not interrupt the learning process for staff and students. We will continue to require all students, staff and anyone in our school buildings to wear masks. We appreciate the continued support of Governor Sisolak and local officials during this pandemic. Additionally, we look forward to utilizing the Governor’s new standards and working with our local officials so our students can have the most robust summer education offerings possible. Additional information will be forthcoming, however, we remain committed and focused on the goal of providing all students and families with excellent summer programming and full-time face-to-face instruction in August 2021 if they choose.” Clark County School District

Remaining CCSD grade levels returned for in-person instruction on April 6. Students are divided into Cohorts A, B and C, with some learning under the hybrid model and others sticking to full-time distance learning.