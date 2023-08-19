LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District says it is planning to hold classes on Monday, despite the severe rain and flooding that federal and state officials are expecting from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

In a post made on “X”, formally known as Twitter, CCSD stated on Saturday it’s “monitoring the weather, but the current plan is for “classes to continue.”

The district’s statement went on to say that it will communicate directly to parents and through its website and social media accounts if the storms impact schools.

On another note, the Archdiocese of Las Vegas told 8 News Now “We’re monitoring the weather, but no decisions have been made for any of the schools.”

Bishop Gorman High School is one of the Clark County schools that falls under the Archdiocese of Las Vegas.