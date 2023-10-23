LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Internet services have been restored at Clark County School District campuses, while effects from an earlier cybersecurity incident are still being felt, district officials said Monday.

In a release, Clark County School District officials said internet services had been fully restored. This comes after a Cox internet outage was reported Friday. Officials say the interruption was “unrelated to the cybersecurity incident” that had plagued CCSD students.

Parents were notified of the cybersecurity incident on Oct. 16. District officials say school staff is working to reset passwords for students and faculty, and there are delays “due to the volume of requests.”

“Staff password reset requirements are extended until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday […] to accommodate these capacity issues,” the district release said.

Officials from CCSD say the district’s information technology team immediately contacted forensic experts upon discovering the breach. Investigation into the cybersecurity incident continues, officials say.

Anyone with questions about the incident is asked to call CCSD’s dedicated assistance line at 888-566-5512 between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The State of Nevada offers online resources regarding identity theft on its website.