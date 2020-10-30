CCSD installs air purification systems to help prevent spread of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is working to improve air quality in school buildings. CCSD is not only upgrading air filters, but installing new purification systems aimed at stopping the transmission of COVID-19.

Superintendent Doctor Jesus Jara visited Roundy Elementary School Thursday. He got to see how a recently installed air purification system is enhancing the building.

“We’re going to take every precaution to protect the safety of not only our kids but also our staff,” said Superintendent Jara. “It’s costly but we’re prioritizing our bond dollars and prioritizing where we’re looking at the operational dollars that we’ve had in place to really make sure that this is a priority.”

The district is spending roughly $1.7 million to place this unit in 850 CCSD rooms — primarily health offices and designated isolation rooms for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’re actively installing the systems now and plan to have them installed before students return to school,” said Jeff Wagner, Chief of Facilities.

This is how it works.

The system puts ions into the air stream. When dispersed in a room, the ions combine with floating particles, including the COVID-19 virus.

“When positive and negative ions touch the surface protein of the virus, it renders them inactive,” said Matt Lisiewski, Vice President of Norman S Wright.

Along with installing the air purification system, the district is also continuing a long term project of replacing carpets in the schools.

“We’ve replaced carpet in over 100 schools in the last 12 months,” Wagner said.

Other recent school enhancements include upgrading air filters and cleaning the air conditioner coils.

The district plans to look at “CARES” act funds to reimburse the costs of the air purification system.

CCSD cannot afford to install it in every room because it would cost about $38 million.