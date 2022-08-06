LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District (CCSD) is implementing new security measures for the upcoming school year.

The new security policies in place include one entry point at schools, a no-phone policy where students can’t access phones during school hours, and a bathroom policy where students must turn in cell phones before using the restroom.

“It will affect my teaching,” said Maria Zuniga, a CCSD teacher. “I won’t have to worry about students taking their phones out, having headphones in, and not paying attention. So I feel like it will make students a lot more accountable for their learning.”