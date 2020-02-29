CCSD Human resources department to hold ‘The Future Is CCSD’ job fairs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) is hiring teachers, bus drivers, food service and substitute professionals.

To help prospective applicants fill those vacant positions, members of the Human Resources Division will go out into the community during the month of March to meet with those who may be interested in working for the District.

“The Future Is CCSD” hiring fairs will be held on four different days at four different locations around the Las Vegas valley. At the fairs, applicants can visit with human resources representatives about the available positions and requirements for them. Computers will be available on-site for people to begin their applications or modify an existing application.

“Here at CCSD, we are looking forward to working with prospective candidates, answering questions and assisting with the application process so that they may become part of the Clark County School District team,” said Demetrius Johnson, CCSD Executive Director, Recruitment and Development.

The fairs will be held on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, March 3 – Spring Valley High School in the Auxiliary Gym, 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4, Coronado High School in the Auxiliary Gym, 1001 Coronado Center Dr., Henderson, NV 89052, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, March 5, Northwest Career and Technical Academy in the Cafeteria, 8200 W. Tropical Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, East Career and Technical Academy in the Banquet Hall, 6705 Vegas Valley Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89142, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“We have a number of opportunities in licensed and support professional positions, which include teaching assistants, substitute teachers, bus drivers, and food service employees,” added Johnson.

The district is always seeking licensed teachers for the critical needs areas of math, science, special education and elementary education. In addition, the district is also seeking prospective employees who have a bachelor’s degree in another area, and these individuals will have an opportunity to become a licensed teacher through the Accelerated Licensure Teacher Academy (ALTA).