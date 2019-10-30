CCSD honors local community and business donors who support education programs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District’s (CCSD) School-Community Partnership Program honored individuals and community organizations during its annual recognition breakfast.

Congratulations to all the recognition breakfast honorees who help make a difference in the lives of all our schools and students @CCSDPartnership @linevon16 @SuptJaraCCSD @DeptSuptGullett #1forkids pic.twitter.com/BJvQu3df5P — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) October 29, 2019

Local businesses are helping students knock it out of the park the school district shows their gratitude to business owners and non-profit leaders who contribute donations and support to programs from the CCSD.

Students from Gilbert Academy of Creative Arts elementary magnet school in North Las Vegas performed.

“Students, teachers and principals depend on that support, they can’t do it alone. The funding is not enough. Those adults that get involved doing mentoring, tutoring, the financial donations, the field trip opportunities, the curriculum support program, all of it plays a part in helping our students succeed,” said Beverly Givens, CCSD Community Partnership Office.

The value of services and donations surpassed $69 million, including $3,470,000 in cash that went directly to partnership programs that serve CCSD schools.

More than 1,150 partners provided approximately 321,804 volunteer hours during the 2018-19 school year.

The event held at the Texas Station Conference Center Dallas Ballroom was emceed by 8 News Now Sherry Swensk and Nate Tannenbaum.