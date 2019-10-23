CCSD honors 63 schools for top academic performance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As part of the 2019-20 Superintendent Honor Roll, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesús Jara recognized 63 of the valley’s schools for making top grades Tuesday.

“I am proud of our principals for their excellence and I challenge them to continue to share their expertise with all schools across CCSD, ” said Superintendent Jara.

The schools honored earned either National Blue Ribbon awards, 5-star ranking on the Nevada School Performance Framework or are Gold Star schools, all of which are high-performing and serve a high percentage of economically disadvantaged students.

“It’s a great acccomplishment and I think its a moment when our kids can really receive credit for the hard work that they’ve done. When they put that extra time in to be to class on time and to follow the directions and really work hard not only at home, but every day in the classroom. It’s something they can really be proud of and its an affirmation that were moving in the right direction, ” said Principal Todd Pertersen, Jack and Terry Mannion Middle School

Of the 63 schools, 23 made the list for the very first time and 19 of these schools are Gold Star schools, which are high-performing schools that are in underserved communities.

“It’s important to showcase in our community the children who are facing adult issues, if the adults in the schools really rally around and wrap their arms around our kids, then our kids can perform at high-level. This is something we are just expanding and hopefully we’ll see more in years to come, ” said Superintendent Dr. Jesús Jara.

Principals received certificates and banners to put on display when they return to their site schools; they will be on display for parents and guests who visit for a variety of school events throughout the year.

The list of Top Performing Schools in CCSD are as follows: