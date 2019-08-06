CCSD holding back-to-school events before classes start

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is highlighting resources available to students and parents before the first day of school, Monday, August 12.
- Tuesday, August 6
– The Transportation Department will highlight the new mobile app available to students and parents to track buses before and after school. The app provides real-time tracking of buses so users know when buses are expected to arrive. Employees will also provide information on how parents of students eligible for bus transportation can get information on their child’s bus route.
Transportation Event – Wallace Bus Yard (975 W. Welpman Way, Henderson, NV 89044)
Time: 10 a.m.
– CCSD will congratulate more than 300 students from throughout the valley who remained dedicated to earning their high school diplomas. The students participating in the ceremony chose to work through the summer to complete the course work needed to graduate. CCSD Board of School Trustees Vice President Linda P. Cavazos, CCSD Board of School Trustees Members Deanna L. Wright and Dr. Linda E. Young, and Superintendent Jesus F. Jara will be in attendance. This event is open to the public.
Summer Graduation – Orleans Arena (4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103)
Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 7
– The CCSD Police Department is partnering with other agencies to promote travel safety as students head back to school. Officers will offer tips on the safest ways to get to school whether children are walking, biking or riding the bus. Officers will also discuss safety tips for teen drivers.
Police Safety Event – Boulevard Mall (3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169)
Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
– CCSD invites you to dust off your old photo albums and take part in a special Throwback Thursday on Aug. 8. Post a school throwback photo on social media using the hashtag #CCSDTBT
- Friday, August 9
– CCSD will celebrate the opening of several elementary school campuses for the 2019-20 school year.
- Twin Lakes Elementary School – Replacement School
1205 Silver Lake Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89108
- J.M. Ullom Elementary School – Replacement School
4869 E. Sun Valley Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Earl N. Jenkins Elementary School – New School
6950 Vegas Valley Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89142
More school information: Back to School Guide