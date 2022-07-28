LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District announced Thursday it hired 883 new teachers and 109 bus drivers going into the 2022-23 school year.

The announcement came after recent reports of a teacher shortage within the district, resulting from insufficient pay, safety concerns, and burnout, some CCSD employees have said.

8 News Now will be livestreaming an event on CCSD school safety updates at 10:30 a.m.

The CCSD website listed 2,164 open positions on Wednesday — 1,480 of those were teacher positions, 662 were support positions, and 22 were administrator positions.

Salary for new teachers in the district was increased to $50,115 for the upcoming school year while teachers who were currently working in the district will continue to earn the previous salary of $43,011. It was also announced that retention bonuses up to $5,000 will be given to eligible CCSD employees this next school year.

“Our pay has been neglected, our benefits have been declining, and our working conditions are increasingly hostile, that’s not how you retain teachers,” said CCSD teacher Robert Cole.

Around 1,300 teachers left the district in March, about a month before a teacher was attacked by a student in her classroom.

The 8 News Now I-Team previously reported that teacher burnout was leading to a high number of absences, forcing already stretched-out teachers to cover each other’s classrooms due to a shortage of substitutes.

Nevada only requires a high school diploma for substitute teachers, and CCSD increased their starting pay from $90 to $110 per day.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said it was his goal to hire more than 1,600 new teachers before Nov. 1 this year.

The district said Thursday that it will now start the school year with a teacher in approximately 91% of classrooms and a bus driver for approximately 90% of routes, but the count will not be completely accurate until the bidding process is completed on Aug. 1.