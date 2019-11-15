CCSD has a new partnership to increase student achievement and decrease gaps in proficiency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District has a new partnership to increase student achievement and decrease proficiency gaps.

With a goal to meet kids where they are, the Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesús Jara led CEOs of Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) Khan Academy and Achievement Network to the 5th-grade class at Crestwood Elementary, where students were taking lessons and a mini-quiz on a platform called Khan Academy.

Starting the week off right by highlighting three more schools showing academic growth on their MAP scores. Congratulations to Kesterson ES, @HayesCCSD and @jomackeymagnet for their continued drive for student progress and making @ClarkCountySch #1ForKids. — Dr. Jesus F. Jara (@SuptJaraCCSD) November 5, 2019

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara shared how teachers at Crestwood Elementary School use this new assessment to guide their weekly lessons.

Activities are chosen based on how students answer on a “MAP” (Measures of Academic Progress) accelerator assessment.

We are excited about our partnership with @salkhanacademy and @NWEA . We are already seeing students growing academically. https://t.co/YUq6Dm9co1 — Dr. Jesus F. Jara (@SuptJaraCCSD) November 6, 2019

“It personalizes learning for students. It allows us to see and drill down the data and address some of the huge gaps that we have. With the leaders we have here, I think we will see some academic growth in the future,” said Dr. Jesus Jara, Superintendent of the Clark County School District.

Dr. Jara says the benchmarketing program doesn’t replace the teacher but gives teachers and families ways to help kids learn the topics they don’t know.