CCSD has 36 food sites where you can get breakfast and lunch for your kids

CCSD will prove breakfast and lunch to students, beginning Monday, March 16. Parents will need to provide their child’s school ID or verbally give the student’s name, student ID number, school and grade level.
School food distribution pods will be set up at 36 school locations across Southern Nevada from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The locations are listed below:
- Basic High School
- Bennett Elementary School (Laughlin)
- Bridger Middle School
- Canyon Springs High School
- Centennial High School
- Chaparral High School
- Cheyenne High School
- Cimarron-Memorial High School
- Clark High School
- Del Sol High School
- Desert Pines High School
- El Dorado High School
- Green Valley High School
- Hughes Middle School (Mesquite)
- Indian Springs High School (Indian Springs)
- Las Vegas High School
- Laughlin High School (Laughlin)
- Lyon Middle School (Overton)
- Manch Elementary School
- Matt Kelly Elementary School
- Mitchell Elementary School
- Mojave High School
- Paradise Elementary School
- Petersen Elementary School
- Sandy Valley High School (Sandy Valley)
- Shadow Ridge High School
- Sierra Vista High School
- Silverado High School
- Spring Valley High School
- Sunrise Mountain High School
- Ute Perkins Elementary School (Moapa)
- Valley High School
- Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy
- West Preparatory Academy
- Whitney Elementary School
- Wynn Elementary School
The following charter schools are also providing food:
- Democracy Prep 8 to 11 a.m. beginning Thursday, March 19
- Doral Academy (Fire Mesa), lunch Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Equipo Academy
- Futuro Academy 8 to 11 a.m.
- Mater Academy of Las Vegas 8 to 11 a.m.
- Mountain View Christian School 9 to 11 a.m., beginning Thursday, March 19
- Pinecrest Academy lunch, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Quest Academy
- Signature Prep 10:30 a.m. to noon
Nye County:
Four school meal sites and bus route delivery starting Wednesday, March 18. Depending on the community area, Nye County School District is providing breakfast and lunch using two options for school meals, starting Wednesday, March 18. Click here for information about the different communities and bus routes.