CCSD has 36 food sites where you can get breakfast and lunch for your kids

CCSD will prove breakfast and lunch to students, beginning Monday, March 16. Parents will need to provide their child’s school ID or verbally give the student’s name, student ID number, school and grade level.

School food distribution pods will be set up at 36 school locations across Southern Nevada from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The locations are listed below:

Basic High School

Bennett Elementary School (Laughlin)

Bridger Middle School

Canyon Springs High School

Centennial High School

Chaparral High School

Cheyenne High School

Cimarron-Memorial High School

Clark High School

Del Sol High School

Desert Pines High School

El Dorado High School

Green Valley High School

Hughes Middle School (Mesquite)

Indian Springs High School (Indian Springs)

Las Vegas High School

Laughlin High School (Laughlin)

Lyon Middle School (Overton)

Manch Elementary School

Matt Kelly Elementary School

Mitchell Elementary School

Mojave High School

Paradise Elementary School

Petersen Elementary School

Sandy Valley High School (Sandy Valley)

Shadow Ridge High School

Sierra Vista High School

Silverado High School

Spring Valley High School

Sunrise Mountain High School

Ute Perkins Elementary School (Moapa)

Valley High School

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

West Preparatory Academy

Whitney Elementary School

Wynn Elementary School

The following charter schools are also providing food:

Democracy Prep 8 to 11 a.m. beginning Thursday, March 19

Doral Academy (Fire Mesa), lunch Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Equipo Academy

Futuro Academy 8 to 11 a.m.

Mater Academy of Las Vegas 8 to 11 a.m.

Mountain View Christian School 9 to 11 a.m., beginning Thursday, March 19

Pinecrest Academy lunch, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Quest Academy

Signature Prep 10:30 a.m. to noon

Nye County :

Four school meal sites and bus route delivery starting Wednesday, March 18. Depending on the community area, Nye County School District is providing breakfast and lunch using two options for school meals, starting Wednesday, March 18. Click here for information about the different communities and bus routes.