LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees met on Thursday to take a closer look at grade reform.

A principal-led Grading Reform Committee helped identify four priority areas for the district to focus in on.

The plan includes a more balanced grading scale, removing bad behavior from the grading process, and a new standards reassessment policy.

The CCSD School Board did not vote on the plan at this time.