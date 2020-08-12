CCSD ‘Back-to-School’ Special Education and English Language Learner distance education model explained

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) will host a virtual “Back-to-School” media availability Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. to provide information about plans for Special Education Services and English Language Learners under the distance education model.

Leaders of both divisions will discuss steps being taken to provide students access to resources and services critical to their education.

Information for parents, students, and the community about back-to-school topics is available online at reconnect.ccsd.net.

