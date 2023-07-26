LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In preparation for the 2023-2024 school year, starting Monday, Aug. 7, around 1,100 educators will take part in a CCSD New Teacher Kickoff event.

Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 a.m., CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, CCSD Board of School Trustees President Evelyn Garcia Morales, CCSD Board of School Trustees Clerk Irene Bustamante Adams, and new CCSD teachers will gather at the Resorts World Rose Ballroom to celebrate the school year.

At the kickoff, teachers will receive information on CCSD’s New Teacher Pathway, which provides two years of induction, mentoring and professional growth opportunities for beginning and experienced teachers new to the district.

There will also be performances by the Foothill High School Drumline and Palo Verde JROTC Color Guard.

